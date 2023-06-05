GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW) and Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Head to Head Review

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houlihan Lokey 14.88% 20.96% 11.91% GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 129.4%. Houlihan Lokey pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

70.7% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Houlihan Lokey and GCM Grosvenor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houlihan Lokey 1 2 1 0 2.00 GCM Grosvenor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus target price of $88.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.42%. Given Houlihan Lokey’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Houlihan Lokey is more favorable than GCM Grosvenor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and GCM Grosvenor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houlihan Lokey $1.81 billion 3.40 $254.22 million $3.90 23.19 GCM Grosvenor $440.52 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats GCM Grosvenor on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering. The Financial Restructuring segment provides advice to debtors, Creditors and parties-in-interest in connection with recapitalization or deleveraging transactions. The Financial Valuation and Advisory Services segment provides valuation of various assets including companies, illiquid debt and equity Securities and intellectual property. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

