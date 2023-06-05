Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Generac by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Generac by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 45.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $114.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average of $109.24. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $299.85.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.77.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

