Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Generac were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,342 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Generac by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,152,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,394,000 after purchasing an additional 276,082 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 492,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,555,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $114.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.24. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $299.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.77.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

