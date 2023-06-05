Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 1,058.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $465,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 227.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GMRE shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 494.12%.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.