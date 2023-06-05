Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stake Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 79.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,828,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,740,000 after buying an additional 2,142,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,673,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Activity

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 3.2 %

In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 202,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $6,123,355.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,372.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 329,785 shares in the company, valued at $9,230,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 202,693 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $6,123,355.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,372.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 70,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,046 and sold 289,876 shares valued at $8,734,947. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GO opened at $28.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $965.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

