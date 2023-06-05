Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hamilton Lane

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $7,641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 535,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,496.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $71.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.08. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $81.23.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Further Reading

