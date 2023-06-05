Head to Head Survey: Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) vs. ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM)

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) and ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Best Buy and ICZOOM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Best Buy 2.93% 51.95% 9.47% ICZOOM Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Best Buy and ICZOOM Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Best Buy $45.12 billion 0.35 $1.42 billion $5.91 12.39 ICZOOM Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Best Buy has higher revenue and earnings than ICZOOM Group.

78.5% of Best Buy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Best Buy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Best Buy and ICZOOM Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Best Buy 1 6 10 0 2.53 ICZOOM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Best Buy presently has a consensus price target of $78.44, suggesting a potential upside of 7.14%. Given Best Buy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Best Buy is more favorable than ICZOOM Group.

Summary

Best Buy beats ICZOOM Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales. The International segment is made up of all operations outside the U.S. and its territories, including Canada, Europe, China, Mexico, and Turkey. It also markets its products under the brand names: Best Buy, bestbuy.com, Best Buy Direct, Best Buy Express, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, GreatCall, Magnolia and Pacific Kitchen and Home. The company was founded by Richard M. Schulze in 1966 and is headquartered in Richfield, MN.

About ICZOOM Group

ICZOOM Group Inc. is primarily engaged in sales of electronic component products to customers principally in Hong Kong and mainland China through its B2B e-commerce trading platform. It also provides services to customers such as temporary warehousing, logistic and shipping and customs clearance. ICZOOM Group Inc. is based in SHENZHEN, China.

