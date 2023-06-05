Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Healthcare Services Group worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,628,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 122,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,807,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 245,122 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.38. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $417.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

