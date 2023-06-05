Henderson Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Henderson Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:HDVTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0052 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Henderson Investment’s previous dividend of $0.005171.
Henderson Investment Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of HDVTY stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. Henderson Investment has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.
Henderson Investment Company Profile
