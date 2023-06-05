Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1457 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Henderson Land Development’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Henderson Land Development Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HLDCY opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henderson Land Development has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

