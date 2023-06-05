Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Herc were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRI. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Herc during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Herc by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Herc by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Herc Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $113.59 on Monday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $162.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.87 and its 200 day moving average is $125.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.27. Herc had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Herc’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

