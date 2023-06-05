HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,052 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Scholastic by 2.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Scholastic by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Scholastic by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Scholastic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Scholastic Stock Up 1.4 %

SCHL opened at $43.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

