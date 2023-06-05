HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,735 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,846,000 after acquiring an additional 181,038 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,037 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 27,401 shares worth $1,946,233. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $28.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $45.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

