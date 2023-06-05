HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,735 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,846,000 after acquiring an additional 181,038 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,037 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $28.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $45.26.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.