HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 547 Shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $705,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULVM opened at $61.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average is $63.48. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $66.81.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

