HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA:SPXU opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $23.86.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

