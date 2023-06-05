HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,283 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth $28,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth $4,310,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth $342,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the third quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Boston Omaha from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boston Omaha from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Boston Omaha Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE BOC opened at $19.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04. Boston Omaha Co. has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $624.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.07 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Omaha

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Royal purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,214.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brendan Joseph Keating acquired 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $57,092.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,372 shares in the company, valued at $967,646.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Royal acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $192,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,214.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,672 shares of company stock worth $262,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.