HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JGRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $542,000.

Shares of JGRO stock opened at $53.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $41.99 and a 52-week high of $53.44.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

