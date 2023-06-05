HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,233 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $217.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.92. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $201.65 and a 12 month high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $1,254,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $1,254,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,216.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,379 shares of company stock worth $42,218,537 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

