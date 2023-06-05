HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 6,509.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 76.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $83.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.38. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $77.67 and a one year high of $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $1.27. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 106.70%. The business had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

