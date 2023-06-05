HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,682,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $390,898,000 after acquiring an additional 888,266 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,117,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,314,000 after buying an additional 9,850,903 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 15.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,852,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $356,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TELUS by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,841,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $204,970,000 after acquiring an additional 192,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in TELUS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,857,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,969,000 after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

TELUS Price Performance

TELUS Increases Dividend

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.44%.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.