HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA stock opened at $142.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -840.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.95. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently -1,105.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

