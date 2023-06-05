HighTower Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,320,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 3.8 %

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $19.47 on Monday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,909.09%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.