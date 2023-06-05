HighTower Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQAL. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $596,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $40.51 on Monday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $608.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.