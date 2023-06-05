HighTower Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in América Móvil by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. New Street Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $21.87 on Monday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3605 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

