HighTower Advisors LLC Has $353,000 Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,832 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $21,322,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,843,000 after purchasing an additional 582,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fastly by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,042,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 542,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

Fastly Price Performance

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $177,603.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,484,710.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $107,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,557.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $177,603.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,441,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,484,710.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 234,988 shares of company stock worth $3,404,988 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

FSLY opened at $16.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.31. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

