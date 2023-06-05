HighTower Advisors LLC Has $359,000 Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 360.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 28,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Trading Up 1.0 %

SNN opened at $30.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Smith & Nephew

SNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.99) to GBX 1,000 ($12.36) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

