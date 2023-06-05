HighTower Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,712 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 290,286 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,111,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.4% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 784,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 512,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALLO opened at $5.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.21% and a negative net margin of 150,207.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

