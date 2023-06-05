HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Insteel Industries worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Insteel Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,914,000 after acquiring an additional 30,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $31.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $611.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insteel Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.