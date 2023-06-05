HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $321,000 in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 90.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 227.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 10.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $22.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.44 million, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

SpartanNash Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.