HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $335,000 in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of ESS Tech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWH. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWH stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. ESS Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 million. ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 7,437.68% and a negative return on equity of 59.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GWH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ESS Tech from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $4.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

