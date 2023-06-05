HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $342,000 in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 101,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,504.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 179,003 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 12,758.9% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 509,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,073,000 after buying an additional 505,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Perrigo by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 225,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 57,547 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Perrigo Trading Up 2.9 %

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,636.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,636.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $321,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 214,869 shares of company stock worth $7,685,712 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -113.54%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Further Reading

