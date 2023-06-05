HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $355,000 in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of National Presto Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 6,628.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 2,894.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

Shares of National Presto Industries stock opened at $78.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average of $71.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.61. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About National Presto Industries

Several brokerages have issued reports on NPK. StockNews.com cut National Presto Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense, and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares and Small Appliances, Defense, and Safety. The Housewares and Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics, and comfort appliances that enrich the lives of consumers by making life easier, more productive, and more enjoyable.

