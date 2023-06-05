HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $372,000 in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Haverty Furniture Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

NYSE:HVT opened at $26.88 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $434.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard B. Hare sold 7,100 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $229,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,700.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, CFO Richard B. Hare sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $229,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,700.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,158 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $135,552.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,479.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,138 shares of company stock worth $840,756. Company insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc engages in the retail of residential furniture and accessories. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.