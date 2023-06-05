HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,712 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 162.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNR. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of PNR opened at $58.50 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

