HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $89,000.

DWAS opened at $76.23 on Monday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $595.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

