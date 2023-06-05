HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 326 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 176,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $43.95 on Monday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.13.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.1197 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

