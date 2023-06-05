HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 384 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,470,000 after purchasing an additional 208,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 8.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,046,000 after buying an additional 241,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in C3.ai by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after buying an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in C3.ai by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 856,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 106,181 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Stock Performance

AI stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $44.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. The business had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,848 shares of company stock worth $6,718,382 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

