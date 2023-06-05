HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,331 Shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 296.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 984,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 736,488 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 246,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,145 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 62,371 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $29.34 on Monday. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $520.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82.

EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.