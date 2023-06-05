HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,940 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Renasant by 327.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Curtis J. Perry acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Foy acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at $902,878.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,350 in the last 90 days. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $28.88 on Monday. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Renasant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

