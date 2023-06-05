HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 24,359 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,359 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 41,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $692,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

LDSF stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $19.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

