HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,829 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in ON by 28.6% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ON during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ON to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Williams Trading cut ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

ON Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE ONON opened at $27.97 on Monday. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

