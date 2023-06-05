HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 34,150 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $31.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

