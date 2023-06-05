HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 494,881 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 494,881 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,066,000 after buying an additional 597,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,814,000 after buying an additional 442,963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,804,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,658,000 after buying an additional 96,243 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,995,000 after buying an additional 116,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,398,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,192,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of BDN stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $706.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $11.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $129.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 304.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

