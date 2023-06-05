HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 802 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NovoCure by 18.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $79.52 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average is $75.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. NovoCure’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

