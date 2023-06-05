HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $370,000 Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Seneca Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,307,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 1,376.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $872,000. Institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $47.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seneca Foods Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seneca Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

