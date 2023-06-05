HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 71.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WIRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $170.42 on Monday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $206.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.33.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.06. Encore Wire had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.96 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

