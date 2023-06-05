HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVBGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 1,301.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DIVB opened at $37.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

