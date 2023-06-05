HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $74.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.50. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $59.87 and a 52 week high of $74.91.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.