HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 104.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

IBKR opened at $80.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.92.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.