HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,320,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,516,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,758,000 after buying an additional 645,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after buying an additional 2,269,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,542,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,131,000 after buying an additional 191,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 531.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,448,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,161 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

